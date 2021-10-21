Search under way for missing canoers near Big River

In a release on Thursday the RCMP announced a search was under way for missing canoers near Big River.

According to the release On Oct. 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Big River RCMP received a report of two overdue canoers.

Investigation has determined that an adult male and adult female had gone canoeing on Long Whitefish Lake earlier that day. When they did not return, family contacted police.

They explained that community members, Big River RCMP, Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association are actively searching for the missing male and female.

Their canoe has been recovered.