Province reaches 800 deaths related to COVID-19

Death reported in North Central Thursday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new deaths related to COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday. The death was in 70 to 79 age group.

This was among two deaths reported in the province. The other death was reported in the Central East zone. There have now been 800 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday. This was among 355 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 89 new cases.

Of the 75,540 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,104 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 102 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 116 active cases and North Central 3 has 103 active cases. Four cases with pending location were added to North Central on Thursday.

According to the province, there were 87 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Thursday and 27 in the 12 to 19 age group, 21 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 28.5 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 34 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 322 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 236 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 246 receiving inpatient care and 76 in the ICU. North Central has 23 patients in hospital.

Three additional patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of six cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

As the patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 313, or 26 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 645 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,636.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,552 cases are from the North area (8,242 North West, 7,591 North Central and 2,719 North East).

There were 3, 241 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of Oct. 21, there have been 1,202,679 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,626,382.

There were 415 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday.

According to the province 52,823 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.