Police make multiple arrests following investigation into Tuesday armed robbery

Two Prince Albert residents have been charged following an armed robbery at a business on the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue East Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, where they discovered a vehicle believed to be associated with the robbery driving away at a high speed. Officers pursued the vehicle until it came to rest in a yard on the 1400 block of Coster Rd.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, but further investigation found they were not involved in the robbery.

The 33-year-old faces multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of release. The 19-year-old was charged with breach of probation, and being an occupant of a stolen vehicle. Both suspects are from Prince Albert.

During the investigation, police were called to a residence on the 500 block of 28th Street East after reports of a man pointing a firearm at the building. Officers arrived located a 22-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who matched the description of the recent robbery.

They face several firearms related charged, including robbery with a firearm. Both suspects are also from Prince Albert.