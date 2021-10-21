Marauders move into four-way tie for first with victory over North Battleford

The St. Mary Marauders football team is 4-1 this season, and that has them tied atop the standings in the 6A division.

Three teams from Saskatoon (St. Joe’s, Holy Cross, and Walter Murray) also sit at 4-1. The Marauders are fresh off of a 35-12 win last week against North Battleford, and head coach Curt Hundeby was happy with his team’s performance.

“We did a really good job I felt,” Hundeby said. “North Battleford is a really good football team. Our guys did a really good job of stepping up their physical play. I thought we had really good plays from our defense, with a couple of goal line stands which were huge, and offensively we were able to chew up some good yardage. All in all it was a good team effort.”

On Thursday night, the Marauders have a very good chance to end their regular season schedule with another win, as they take on the Tommy Douglas Tigers, who have just one win this season. Results from Thursday’s game were unavailable by press time.

This is scheduled to be the last regular season game for St. Mary, after their Canadian Tire Classic game against the Carlton Crusaders was cancelled in early October due to a COVID case.

A date for a reschedule between the two teams has not been announced yet, and with the season getting closer and closer to an end, it seems very unlikely that there will end up being a make up game. It unofficially counted as a Marauders win, and counted as a win in the standings for them, and a loss for the Crusaders, and that can have a huge impact on playoff implications for both teams.

Meanwhile, the Carlton Crusaders will play their final regular season game on Friday at home to Evan Hardy. Evan Hardy has a 1-4 record in the 5A division, while Carlton holds a 3-2 record in the 6A.

Playoff Implications

While a bracket hasn’t been set yet, it’s simple. A St. Mary loss and a Carlton win means both teams will have a 4-2 record on the season, leaving them tied in the 6A division.

If the Marauders win and the Crusaders lose, St. Mary would finish the regular season with a 5-1 record, compared to the Crusaders 3-3.

If both teams lose, it would end up a 4-2 record for St. Mary, and 3-3 for Carlton.

The Crusaders are guaranteed not to drop any further in the 6A standings, as the teams underneath them (Tommy Douglas and Centennial) both have 1-4 records. If a miracle happens and all four teams in first place lose and they win, then they will be tied on top of the standings. For the Marauders, they can drop from a tie of first down to a tie for second if they lose and Carlton wins. However if they win, they will secure at least a tie for top spot in the standings come playoff time.