City cuts the ribbon on Marquis Road expansion

Local Journalism Initiative

Drivers have one more option if they want to travel in the West Hill area as the 1.32 km extension to Marquis Road is now complete.

With an expansion planned for the nearby Victoria Hospital, looping Marquis Road around so it meets up with 10th Avenue W. became a municipal priority several years ago.

“We’re right on the timeline that were provided to us as a recommendation to expand this area,” said Nykol Miller, capital projects manager for the City. “It provides for connectivity between the east and west side. Marquis Road now runs from 15 Ave. E to 10 Ave W. It alleviates a lot of the traffic volumes that were on residential streets.”

Along with the goal of reducing the traffic congestion in the West Hill area, the new road will allow for more development in an area of the city that is seeing growth already.

“Now it opens it all up for development,” said Mayor Gregg Dionne following the ribbon cutting on Oct. 21. “The main part you’ll see the quick development is Lake Estates. Now that we’ve opened the roadway, people will be looking at it for economic development.”

Along with the new road, the area has all new infrastructure like water, sewer and storm drain underneath as well.

“We continue to grow and expand and one of the things you do when you grow and expand is you’ve got to be able to move traffic,” Dionne said.

Soon Marquis Road will almost be all the way around the city.

“Over the years, people have wanted to gain access to that land for development, and now they can,” said Coun. Ted Zurakowski. “We’ve seen that evolution of development coming westerly, so now that can happen with opening this roadway.”

Planning on the project started in 2019 with the design phase, followed by installation of the underground infrastructure last year and this year the paving was done.

Next year the top coat of pavement will be laid. Drivers are being warned that they will see a small edge at either end of the new surface for a year.

Stop signs have also been installed at the intersection of 6th Ave W and Marquis Road along with 10th Ave. and 28th Street at the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

More is coming though, with the creation of a trail system around the roadway and landscaping.

The project so far has a budget at around $5 million but over $3 million is from the federal Gas Tax Fund.