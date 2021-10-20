Province reports 246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 500 recoveries and five deaths in Wednesday update

Saskatchewan health officials reported 246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 500 recoveries and five deaths, three of which were in the South East Zone.

The South West and Far North East reported the other deaths. There have now been 798 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

The province also reported 1,891 new COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, 1,202 of which were first doses.

Saskatchewan now has 3,174 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 765, followed by the North West with 452 and North Central with 322.

As of Wednesday, there are 323 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 82 in the ICU. Roughly 73.7 per cent of those hospitalizations involve patients who are not fully vaccinated. North Central has 16 patients in hospital.

The province transferred two more patients to Ontario for further care. There have been three patients transferred total.

Roughly one third of new cases are in residents who are age 11 or younger.

Of the new cases announced on Wednesday, 184 involve patients who are unvaccinated, while nine involved patients who were partially vaccinated.

North Central reported 26 new cases and 68 recoveries on Wednesday, including 10 new cases in Prince Albert. North Central Zone 1 reported six new cases, while Zone 3 reported 10.

There are now 112 active cases in Prince Albert, 122 in Zone 1, and 88 in Zone 3.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported one new case and 17 recoveries on Wednesday. There are now 89 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported four new cases and 19 new recoveries, dropping their active cases total 107.

The Far North East reported four new cases and 39 recoveries, bringing their active case total to 151.

Far North Central reported no new cases or recoveries. There are no active cases in the area.