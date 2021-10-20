City closes walkway on Laurier Dr.

Local Journalism Initiative

A short walkway between two homes on Laurier Drive has been closed with the land set to be sold.

The walkway has been an issue for some time, according to one councillor.

“We’ve been talking about this for decades,” said Coun. Ted Zurakowski during the Oct. 19 regular council meeting. “It’s overdue for closure.”

The path is no longer used as a short cut for access to schools as it used to be.

“The number of calls for police service has been dramatic over the last number of years along with the number of calls we’ve heard about smashed windows and vandalism in that area,” said Zurakowski.

“It’s simply a frustration and an escape route, we’ve heard from the neighbours and the police themselves. It’s a walkway that’s up to no good,” he said.

Zurakowski said he normally would not support closing walkways, but this one is a ‘no brainer’.

The motion to close passed 8-1 with Coun. Tara Lennox-Zepp voting against it.

She said she is not in favour of closing walkways.