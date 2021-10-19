Provincial Parks break visitor records in 2021

Saskatchewan Provincial Parks have already set visitation records in 2021, and there are still a few months left in the year.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Oct. 15 that there have been more than one million visits to the provincial parks in 202, surpassing the previous record from 2020. There have also been more than 400,000 camping nights spent in the parks, surpassing the previous record from 2016.

“With residents staying close to home this past year, we’ve seen a number of new visitors exploring our parks in addition to many returning visitors,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a release.

“We are pleased that more people are taking advantage of the recreational opportunities we have right here in our own province, and discovering all that our beautiful parks have to offer.”

While peak camping season in provincial parks is now over, many parks still have campsites available with reduced services. Campers are encouraged to contact the park they are planning to visit for details.

Campers are reminded to hold on to their annual park entry permit, valid until April 30, 2022, as a number of exciting winter offerings will be available once again and park entry is required year-round in all provincial parks. Winter offerings will include Christmas tree cutting in Cypress Hills, a Festival of Lights tour in Pike Lake and Candle Lake, Skate the Park at Echo Valley, plus snowshoeing, tobogganing, hiking and more at Buffalo Pound, Moose Mountain, Great Blue Heron and Duck Mountain Provincial Parks.

New this year, those interested in winter camping will be able to go online in early November to reserve campsites at any of the parks offering winter activities. Camp-Easy reservations will be available at Echo Valley, Cypress Hills and The Resort at Cypress Hills. Kenosee Inn and Madge Lake Retreats will also have cozy accommodations available throughout the winter.

Just in time for the holiday season, Sask Parks will have e-gift cards available for purchase online. E-gift cards may be redeemed toward a variety of services available online including camping stays, park entry permits, and services operated by Sask Parks. More information about e-gift card purchases can be found at https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/giftCards.do?contractCode=SKPP&tti=GiftCards.

For more information on upcoming winter activities, events and camping opportunities, stay tuned to the Sask Parks Facebook page.