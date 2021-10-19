Police have seized a “large quantity” of credit cards, identification cards, forged documents and stolen personal mail from a residence on Antrim Street.

Four people are facing multiple charges in connection with the bust on October 14.

“Humboldt and Lanigan RCMP are committed to proactive crime reduction – it’s an important part of keeping our communities safe,” said Cpl. Ivan Ottenbreit, acting detachment commander of Humboldt RCMP in a news release on Oct. 19. “The charges and property seizures that resulted from this in-depth investigation are just the latest example of the results of this commitment.”

Kailyn Friesen, age 32, of Lanigan, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, theft under $5000, Section 334(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a prohibited device, Section 88, Criminal Code

– 1 count, forgery, Section 367(a) and 368(1.1)(a), Criminal Code

– 4 counts, fail to comply with release order, Section 145(5)(a), Criminal Code

– 4 counts, fail to comply with undertaking, Section 145(5.1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, harvesting cannabis, Section 12(5), Cannabis Act

Kailyn Friesen will appear in court on October 19, 2021.

Ryan Friesen, age 24, of Leask, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, theft under $5000, Section 334(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a prohibited device, Section 88, Criminal Code

– 1 count, forgery, Section 367(a) and 368(1.1)(a), Criminal Code

– 5 counts, fail to comply with probation order, Section 733.1(1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, harvesting cannabis, Section 12(5), Cannabis Act

Ryan Friesen will appear in court on October 19, 2021

Josephine Bear, age 31, of Prince Albert, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, theft under $5000, Section 334(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a prohibited device, Section 88, Criminal Code

– 1 count, forgery, Section 367(a) and 368(1.1)(a), Criminal Code

– 4 counts, fail to comply with undertaking, Section 145(4)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, harvesting cannabis, Section 12(5), Cannabis Act

Josephine Bear was also arrested on several outstanding warrants. She will appear in court on October 19, 2021

Shaye Peters, age 18, of Leask, SK is charged with:

– 1 count, theft under $5000, Section 334(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, possession of a prohibited device, Section 88, Criminal Code

– 1 count, forgery, Section 367(a) and 368(1.1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, harvesting cannabis, Section 12(5), Cannabis Act

Shaye Peters will appear in court on December 20, 2021.