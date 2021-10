A woman holding a knife and threatening to hurt herself was tasered by Prince Albert Police services after multiple requests by officers to put down the weapon.

PAPS officers were called to a residence on the 1100 block of Branion Drive at about 10:00 pm on Oct. 15.

After being tasered and taken into custody, the woman was assessed by medical staff and will be connected with additional supports through the Police and Crisis Team (PACT).