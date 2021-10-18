Two charged after gun incident in Nipawin

An adult male and a female youth are facing criminal charges after a gun was discharged near 5th Street W in Nipawin over the weekend.

RCMP were called to the scene at about 2:45 m on October 15 after the gunshot was reported and found an injured woman suffering from serious injuries.

The woman is being treated in hospital but there is no update on her condition as of publication time.

Investigation showed that the man and woman had been forced from a residence on 8th Avenue W. The woman was then shot but the man had no injuries.

Oscar Young, age 26, of Nipawin is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of possessing a firearm while prohibited, one count of discharging a firearm with intent, one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without a licence and one count of pointing a firearm.

He was remanded into custody and appeared in Nipawin Provincial Court on Oct. 18.

Also charged is a 16 year old female youth who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She is facing one count of possession of a prohibited weapon and will appear in Nipawin court on Nov. 24.

Nipawin RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should call Nipawin detachment at 306-862-6270. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.