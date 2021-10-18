Searchers find one missing man dead

Searchers on Wollaston Lake have found the body of one of the missing boaters, a male.

RCMP confirmed on Oct. 18 that the search for three missing boaters had continued on the lake over the weekend.

One male and one female remain missing and the search continues, with volunteers, multiple RCMP units, the Canadian Ranger and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association all involved.

Wollaston Lake officers first received the complaint of the three missing boaters on Oct. 13 at about 5:00 pm.

One man left at about 12:30 to pick up the second man and the woman at the barge landing.

The trip was expected to take about 2.5 hours but they did not arrive.