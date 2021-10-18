Province reports four COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

One death in the 50 to 59 age group was reported in North Central and one in the 80 plus age group was reported in the adjacent North West.

The other deaths were in the Saskatoon and Regina regions. There have now been 785 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday. This was among 279 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 69 new cases.

Of the 74,673 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,670 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 115 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 153 active cases and North Central 3 has 89 active cases. Three cases with pending location were added to North Central on Monday.

According to the province, there were 64 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday and 34 in the 12 to 19 age group, 31 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 27.6 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 23.7 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 335 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 254 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 250 receiving inpatient care and 85 in the ICU. North Central has 22 patients in hospital.

The number in ICU set a record for a third straight day for most since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 319, or 26.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 645 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,218.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,297 cases are from the North area (8,106 North West, 7,484 North Central and 2,707 North East).

There were 2,679 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Oct. 18, there have been 1,194,988 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,626,382.

There were 378 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 52,218 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.