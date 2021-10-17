Province reports five COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Four deaths were reported in Saskatoon and one was reported in Regina.

The other two deaths were in Saskatoon. There have now been 781 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Sunday. This was among 320 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 69 new cases.

Of the 74,394 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 3,967 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 114 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 156 active cases and North Central 3 has 96 active cases. Three cases with pending location were added to North Central on Sunday.

According to the province, there were 78 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday and 40 in the 12 to 19 age group, 35 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 30.3 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 20.7 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 333 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 251 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 249 receiving inpatient care and 84 in the ICU. North Central has 22 patients in hospital.

The number in ICU set a record for most since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 340, or 28.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 645 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,646.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,230 cases are from the North area (8,078 North West, 7,451 North Central and 2,701 North East).

There were 3,022 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Oct. 17, there have been 1,192,309 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,798 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,6120,464.

There were 378 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 52,218 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.