Province reports three COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, one of which were in the adjacent North West.

The other two deaths were in Saskatoon. There have now been 776 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday. This was among 411 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 98 new cases.

Of the 74,074 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,297 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 124 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 166 active cases and North Central 3 has 94 active cases. Three cases with pending location were added to North Central on Saturday.

According to the province, there were 123 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Saturday and 42 in the 12 to 19 age group, 34 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 29.9 per cent of new cases are in the 11 and under age category. Also 28.5 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 327 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 256 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 246 receiving inpatient care and 81 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 367, or 30.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 238 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,001.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,152 cases are from the North area (8,030 North West, 7,428 North Central and 2,694 North East).

There were 3,277 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Oct. 16, there have been 1,189,287 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,6120,464.

There were 414 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 51,975 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.