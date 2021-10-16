Body identified as missing Onion Lake resident

In a release Saturday the RCMP announced a tragic ending to a search at Onion Lake Cree Nation.

They stated that Investigation into the whereabouts of 32-year-old Courtnee Soosay and resulting searches of the Onion Lake Cree Nation area over the past several days led to the discovery of a deceased individual on Friday, Oct. 15.

The deceased is confirmed to be Courtnee, who was last seen at a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation between Oct. 1 and 6, 2021.

Soosay’s family has been notified of her death and supports have been offered to assist them during this difficult time. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to them and all of Courtnee’s friends, loved ones and community,” the release stated,.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Soosay’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Monday, Oct.18 in Saskatoon.

Investigators would like to thank Onion Lake Cree Nation Security as well as all volunteers and community members who assisted in the search for Soosay.