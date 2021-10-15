Two youth charged in death of Grandmother’s Bay man

Two 16-year-old youths are charged with second degree murder following the death of a 55-year-old man in Grandmother’s Bay.

RCMP from Stanley Mission were called to residence in the community on Oct. 8 at about 6:45 pm to investigate a report about an unaccounted for person.

They entered the residence and found a deceased man, confirmed later to be George Roberts of of Grandmother’s Bay. His family has been notified.

Investigators determined Roberts’ death was suspicious.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit South led the investigation with the assistance of officers from Stanley Mission, La Ronge RCMP, Prince Albert and Tisdale Forensic Identification Services, Saskatoon and Prince Albert Provincial General Investigation Sections, Major Crime Unity North and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

As a result of investigation, two 16-year-old youths were arrested on October 12. The youths can’t be named or identified publicly, as per Section 110 of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth are each charged with:

– 1 count, second degree murder, Section 235, Criminal Code

– 1 count, robbery, Section 344, Criminal Code

– 1 count, break and enter and commit indictable offence, Section 348, Criminal Code

Both youth made their first court appearance in La Ronge on October 14, 2021.