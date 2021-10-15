RCMP, Canadian Rangers, and volunteers searching for missing boaters on Wollaston Lake

Searchers are looking for three overdue boaters who went missing Wednesday on Wollaston Lake.

RCMP, Canadian Rangers, and volunteers are all searching for two men and one woman who were supposed to arrive back at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, but never returned. A Canadian Forces airplane has also been deployed in the search. Police say searchers have discovered the boat the three were presumed to be in.

According to police, one of the men left Wollaston Lake at around 12:30 to pick up the other two boaters at the barge landing. They were expected to return two-and-a-half hours later.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Wollaston Lake RCMP at 306-633-1200.