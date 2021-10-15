Province reports four COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, three of which were in the Far North West.

The other occurred in the Central East Zone. There have now been 773 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

Saskatchewan also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday. This was among 312 total cases in the province. The Central East Zone led the province with 34 new cases.

Of the 73,662 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,364 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 124 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 149 active cases and North Central 3 has 94 active cases. Two cases with pending location were added to North Central on Friday.

According to the province, there were 65 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Friday and 28 in the 12 to 19 age group, 23 of which were not vaccinated.

According to the province, 27.6 per cent of new cases are in the 40 to 59 age category. Also 23.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 339 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 256 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 261 receiving inpatient care and 78 in the ICU. North Central has 28 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 380, or 31.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 238 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,525.

Since the start of the pandemic, 117,835 cases are from the North area (7,862 North West, 7,317 North Central and 2,656 North East).

There were 2,881 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Oct. 15, there have been 1,186,010 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,467 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,611,847.

There were 403 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday.

According to the province 51,482 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.