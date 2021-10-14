Three arrested by Biggar RCMP after attempted robbery

On Oct. 7 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Biggar RCMP were dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery in Arelee.

Investigation has determined that a male approached a man, assaulted him and unsuccessfully attempted to steal his vehicle. The suspect then fled in the SUV he arrived in, which had two other male occupants in it. The victim received minor injuries.

Officers located the SUV and attempted to pull it over, but it fled. Later, North Battleford RCMP located the SUV. Officers activated their vehicle’s emergency equipment and followed the SUV, which came to a stop.

One male was taken into custody and two others fled on foot. With the assistance of North Battleford Police Dog Services, the two other males were taken into custody.

Further investigation determined the same three individuals broke into a rural residence in the RM of Eagle Creek, also on October 7.

Blair Brabant , 30-years-old, of Red Pheasant First Nation is charged with one count, accessory after the fact to robbery and one count, break and enter.

Also charged was a male youth, who can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, who is charged with one count, robbery, one count, one count of resist arrest and two counts, fail to comply with sentence of disposition under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

And 28-year-old Rock Meechance of Yorkton has been charged with one count, accessory after the fact to robbery, one count, break and enter, one count, flight from peace officer, one count, dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count, resist arrest, one count, fraudulently impersonate another person with intent to avoid persecution and one count, operate motor vehicle while prohibited.

Rocky Meechance was also arrested on a warrant out of Regina Police Service.

All three individuals appeared in court in North Battleford on October 12, 2021.

North Battleford RCMP, Unity RCMP, the Saskatchewan RCMP’s North Battleford General Investigation Section and North Battleford Police Dog Services and Rosetown Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan assisted in this investigation.