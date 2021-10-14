Fire bans lifted for region

Cool weather, rain and the possibility of snow have led to the removal of the fire ban covering the north central and east parts of the province.

The Sask. Public Safety Agency said on Oct. 14 that the ban covering Crown lands and provincial parks is lifted immediately.

The ban covered open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in all areas

-South of Highway #106 from the Manitoba border to Highway #55;

-South of Highway #55 from Highway #106 to Prince Albert;

-East of Highway #2 from Prince Albert to Highway #5; and

-North of Highway #5 to the Manitoba border.

-The ban had also included all land within 4.5 km of the provincial forest boundary.

Municipalities and parks can implement their own bans and those may still be in effect.

Residents and visitors can find a copy of the fire ban order, the latest fire risk maps and a municipal fire ban map at saskpublicsafety.ca. People are encouraged to visit tourismsaskatchewan.com for information about fire restrictions within all provincial parks.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.