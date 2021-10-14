Community Rink Affordability Grant open for another year

On Wednesday Oct. 13 the Government of Saskatchewan announced that it is once again accepting applications from communities for the Community Rink Affordability Grant (CRAG) after committing $1.7 million to the program for 2021-22.

The Community Rink Affordability Grant provides funding for community-owned indoor skating and curling rinks.

The grant, which was reinstated in 2020-21, was distributed to 372 organizations to help support operations and minor capital upgrades to more than 580 ice surfaces.

“Across Saskatchewan, ice rinks serve as community hubs for gathering and physical activity,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a release.

“With all the challenges that COVID-19 has created, the Community Rink Affordability Grant helps with costs associated with running locally-owned rinks. Whether it’s skating, curling, or playing hockey, rinks are important to the health and wellbeing of community residents and contributes to our quality of life.”

The Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) administers and delivers the program on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan.

“SPRA expresses its gratitude to the Government of Saskatchewan for acknowledging recreation’s importance in Saskatchewan’s communities by renewing the CRAG Program for another year,” Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President TJ Biemans said.

“The program continues to be critical for offsetting the considerable costs of operating skating and curling rinks, which are important recreation spaces that build communities and enhance quality of life across the province.”

Communities, First Nations, schools, and non-profits are eligible and encouraged to register for an annual grant of $2,500 per indoor ice surface.

To learn more and register for the Community Rink Affordability Grant program, please complete the online form found on the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association website at www.spra.sk.ca/funding/spra-grants.

Applications can be submitted between Oct. 15, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022.