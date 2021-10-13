Thevenot eager to get back on the ice

After almost two years away from competitive curling, Kara Thevenot is eager to get back on the ice.

The Prince Albert native hasn’t had much time for the sport since representing Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2020, but that’s going to change on Thursday when she takes the ice with husband Steven, and friends Brad and Patricia Bibby at the CurlSask Provincial Mixed Championship.

“I’m looking forward to it for sure,” Thevenot said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “I’ve had some time off, had a baby in between, and I’m just looking forward to competing again. In the world that we’re living in right now, getting to do that is kind of remarkable.”

Thevenot’s rink is one of nine competing at this year’s mixed championship, and it will be the first time all four members have curled together competitively. The group teamed up for a few local bonspiels in Birch Hills, and Brad and Steven both represented Saskatchewan nationally at the 2011 Dominion Curling Club Championship.

However, Thursday marks the first time the group has combined for a competitive playdown. Thevenot said it’s an exciting opportunity.

“It feels like it’s been forever,” she said. “Not playing women’s last year or this year has kind of changed my life a bit that way too. I feel like just getting that competitive drive and those juices going again will be fun.”

Thevenot said the location was a big reason all four curlers decided to enter the tournament. Having friends and family nearby to support their young family helps ease the transition back on to the ice. The local support doesn’t hurt either.

“It’s always nice to play at home,” she said. “We don’t have to travel. We have a young family now, so being the home team is fun. It’s great, and they definitely always put on a good show.”

Although Thevenot’s excited to get back on the ice, her future is still uncertain. She hoped to find a new rink to join this year, but COVID-19 shut down most events, and established teams made few changes.

Regardless of where she ends up, Thevenot will be happy to be back competing.

“I am definitely not retired,” she said with a chuckle. “I just didn’t work out this year, but yes, (I’m) definitely looking to get back into it.”

The CurlSask Provincial Mixed Championship gets underway on Thursday at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club. Opening ceremonies start at 5 p.m., with the first draw at 5:30 p.m.

The Thevenot/Bibby rink is one of two local rinks representing Prince Albert at the event. The Jordan Henry rink, with Desiree Beaulieu, Matt Mann and Alyssa Antoneshyn are also based out of the Prince Albert Curling Club.

Christopher Lake’s Pat Daley out of the Lakeland Curling Club will also compete. He’s joined by Avis Halcro, Daniel Moerike and Leslie Blacklock.