Provincial Mixed Curling Championships begin Thursday with 9 teams competing

COVID-19 has been a major dent into the CurlSask Provincial Mixed Championships, which start on Thursday at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club, but organizers are confident competitors and fans will enjoy the action.

Nine teams are scheduled to compete at this year’s event, including local curlers Brad Bibby, Kara Thevenot, Steven Thevenot and Patricia Bibby. Communication chairperson Mel Kelley said organizers are grateful for the teams that decided to come out and compete.

“It’s really exciting, to host something this quick and this early in the year, and we’re really looking forward to it,” Kelley said. “Obviously, COVID throws a wrench into everything, but it’s good to get back as regular as we can.

“We were hoping for 24 teams, but that’s the way it is with COVID in our province,” he added. “We’re happy to be hosting, and we’ll do our best, as PA always does, to be great hosts.”

Both competitors and spectators must be vaccinated to take part in the event. Kelley said they’re simply following CurlSask guidelines.

“We want to be safe,” Kelley explained.

Kelley added that it’s great to have experienced local curlers like the Bibby and Thevenot rink on the schedule. He’s confident they’ll give fans a front row seat to high quality play.

“They’ll be in the mix for the finals, for sure,” he said. “They’re experienced curlers and they’ve been there before, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

The opening ceremonies get underway at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, with the first draw starting at 5:30 p.m.