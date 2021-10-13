Province reports 11 deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The adjacent North East zone reported four new deaths, Saskatoon reported three, the North West reported two while Regina and the Far Noth West each reported one death.

The deaths in North East included three in the 70 to 79 age group and one in the 80 plus age group. In the North West the deaths were in the 60 to 69 age group and 80 plus age group.

This was the most death related to COVID-19 reported in the province on a single day since 14 were reported in January,

There have now been 764 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

The province also reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday.

This was among 327 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 78 new cases.

Of the 73,057 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,423 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 117 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 165 active cases and North Central 3 has 95 active cases.

Three cases with pending location were added to North Central on Wednesday.

According to the province there were 87 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 28 cases reported with 24 not vaccinated.

According to the province, 26.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 24.6 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 337 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 254 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 261 receiving inpatient care and 76 in the ICU. North Central has 29 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 465, or 386 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 540 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,870.

Since the start of the pandemic, 117,835 cases are from the North area (7,862 North West, 7,317 North Central and 2,656 North East).

There were 2,835 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Oct. 3, there have been 1,180,568 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,608,380.

There were 305 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Wednesday.

According to the province 51,280 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.