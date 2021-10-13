PAPS investigating a second in-custody death

The Prince Albert Police Service announced Wednesday that they are investigating a second in-custody death.

According to a release on Oct. 5 at approximately 3:10 a.m., a 29-year-old man went into medical distress as police investigated a disturbance at the Victoria Hospital. Due to the seriousness of the medical distress, the man was transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for further care and treatment.

The person in question was pronounced deceased in hospital a week later on Oct. 12.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

An independent observer has been assigned by the province to oversee the investigation as this matter is being handled as an in-custody death.

A prior in custody death investigation was announced Tuesday.