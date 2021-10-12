Seven year old pedestrian killed near Wadena

A seven year old girl is dead after being struck by a motor vehicle on Highway 5, about 10 kilometres west of Wadena.

Wadena RCMP were called to the scene at about 7:35pm and say that the child was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and called for emergency assistance.

Wadena RCMP, EMS and local fire personnel responded. The girl who is from the Wadena RCMP detachment area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified.

Highway #5 was closed for approximately five hours while Wadena RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstruction completed initial investigation.

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. We do not have further information to release at this time.