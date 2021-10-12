Prisoner dies in PAPS custody

A 35-year-old man in the custody of Prince Albert Police has died, the PAPS announced on Oct. 12.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell just after 7:00 pm on Oct. 11 and taken to Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

He had been arrested on Friday, Oct. 8 just after 3:00 pm on multiple outstanding warrants.

He was to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The RCMP has been asked to oversee the investigation and the province has assigned an independent observer as well.