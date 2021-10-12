Mustangs run winning streak to five straight

The Melfort Mustangs have been the hottest team in the SJHL with a five game winning streak since last week.

The Mustangs ran their win streak to five in a row with a 2-0 shutout of the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Saturday, Oct. 9. Steven Bacovsky stopped all 33 shots he faced to record the shutout and the win.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first and second period.

Marco Lopez and Carter Anderson did the scoring for the Mustangs.

The Ice Wolves’ Xavier Cannon made 41 saves to take the loss.

Melfort opened the home-and-home with the Ice Wolves by defeating La Ronge 6-2 at the Northern Lights Palace on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Curtis Hammond, Ben Tkachuk, Thomas Moore, Dawson LeRoux, Anderson and Lopez scored for the Mustangs.

Jacob Cossette and Brandon Della Paolera added late third period goals for La Ronge.

Joel Favreau made 19 saves to pick up the win for the Mustangs; Alex Bell made 47 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Mustangs went undefeated at the SJHL Showcase in Warman, they concluded the run with a 3-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds on Wednesday, Oct.6.\

Melfort led 1-0 after the first and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Lucas Ochitwa, LeRoux and Tkachuk scored the Melfort goals.

Jared Sych responded for the Hounds.

Favreau made 18 saves for the Mustangs; Ryley Osland made 27 saves for Notre Dame.

Melfort opened the Showcase with a 3-2 overtime win over the Melville Millionaires on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Hayden Tuba scored the game winner 1:44 into overtime for Melfort.

The game was scoreless after the first and tied 1-1 after the second period.

Tkachuk and Colten Boyarski scored for Melfort in regulation.

Noah Wills and Dylan Handel scored for Melville in regulation.

Bacovsky made 23 saves for the Mustangs; Keaton French made 30 saves for Melville.

The Hawks closed the Showcase with a 3-2 overtime win over the Weyburn Red Wings on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Dawson Brace scored the game winner 4:06 into the extra frame.

The game was scoreless after the first period and the Red Wings led 2-0 after the second period.

Christian Albertson and Carter Wickenheiser scored to tie the game up in the second period.

Shayde Peterson and Cayde Augustine scored first period goals for Weyburn.

Chase Hamm made 14 saves for the Hawks; Dazza Mitchell made 45 saves for the Red Wings.

The Hawks opened the Showcase with a wild game played in two venues in Warman on Monday. The game opened at the Legends Centre before ice problems moved it to the Diamond Centre to conclude.

The game itself saw the Hounds defeat the Hawks 7-4.

Notre Dame led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second.

Carson Dobson had a pair of goals for Nipawin while Rylan Lefebyre and Albertson added the other Hawks’ goal.

Connor Nolan had a pair for Notre Dame: Brendan Kerr, Matthew Morgan, Andrew Stuckless, Elliot Dutil and Sych added the other Hounds’ goals.

The Ice Wolves closed the Showcase with a 5-3 win over the Kindersley Klippers on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

La Ronge led 3-1 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Daxton Lang, Gavin Mattey, Cole Chauvette, Tristan Lambert and Aaron Greyeyes scored for La Ronge.

Austin Lamotte, Carson Baylis and Charles Obobafio responded for the Klippers.

Cannon made 31 saves for the Ice Wolves; Matthew Presenti made 30 saves for Kindersley.

La Ronge opened the Showcase with a 5-2 win over the Estevan Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Estevan led 1-0 after the first period and La Ronge led 2-1 after the second period.

Nolan Doell, Joshua Singh, Mason Bueckertt, Mattey and Greyeyes scored for the Ice Wolves.

Mark Rumsey and Antoine St. Onge responded for Estevan.

The Ice Wolves’ Cannon made 33 saves; former Prince Albert Raider Boston Bilous made 32 saves for Estevan.

As of Oct. 10 the Mustangs are in first place in the Sherwood Division with a record of 7-1-0-1 with 15 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 5-2-0-0 with 10 points, La Ronge is in fourth with six points and a record of 3-6-0-0.

The Hawks hosted the Flin Flon Bombers on Tuesday, Oct. 12 results were not available. The Mustangs hosted the Battlefords North Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 13 results were also not available.

This weekend the Mustangs travel to Estevan to face the Bruins, La Ronge is in Kindersley and the Hawks are in Weyburn on Friday. On Saturday La Ronge is in North Battleford to face the North Stars while Nipawin is in Estevan and Melfort is in Weyburn.