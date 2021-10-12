Hospitalizations up by two in North Central COVID cases

Two more people are in hospital after contracting COVID-19 in the North Central zone, the Sask. Health Authority reported on Oct. 12.

There are now 26 people in the hospital and five in the ICU in the zone. Nearby, hospitalizations in the North East have increased to 12 while the North West has 34 people being treated as inpatients and three in the ICU.

Provincially, 268 people are in the hospital with 80 people receiving intensive care.

Of the two deaths, one was in Saskatoon and the other was in Regina, which means 753 people have now died in the province.

For new cases, North Central 1 had seven new reported cases for a total of 161 active infections.

Prince Albert (North Central 2) saw 11 new cases and now has 124 active infections.

North Central 3 had 12 new infections for 91 active cases. A total of 30 were added in the last 24 hours.

The North East zone has 130 active infections, with most in either the Melfort (58) or Nipawin (53) areas. Tisdale and area has 19 active infections.

The North West had 35 new cases and has 37 people in the hospital.

Vaccinations dropped over the long weekend with 63 doses administered in the North Central zone and 26 of those being second doses.

There are now 51,181 fully vaccinated people in North Central, 26,122 in the North East and 46,318 in the North West zone.

Provincial highlights:

As of October 12, there are 271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 72,730 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (9), Far North East (19), North West (35), North Central (30), North East (9), Saskatoon (81), Central West (2), Central East (25), Regina (35), South West (3), South Central (4) and South East (3) zones and 16 new cases have pending residence information.

9 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to North West (from September 25 (1), September 29 (1), October 1 (1)), Saskatoon (from October 10 (1)), Central East (from October 10 (1)), and Regina (from October 5 (1), October 9 (2), October 10 (1)) zones.

One (1) SK resident tested positive out-of-province was added to the Saskatoon zone on October 7, 2021.

-72,730 cases are confirmed

-17,745 cases are from the North area (7,810 North West, 7,294 North Central, 2,641 North East)

-17,547 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,427 cases are from the Regina area

-8,791 cases are from the South area (1,989 South West, 2,701 South Central, 4,101 South East)

-8,688 cases are from the Far North area (4,077 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,070 Far North East)

-4,896 cases are from the Central area (1,321 Central West, 3,575 Central East)

-636 cases have pending residence information

-4,450 cases are considered active and 67,527 cases are considered recovered.

Nearly one quarter (24.4%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39 as well as 24.4% of new cases are in the 0-11 age category.

One in five (20.5%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of October 12th, a total of 348 individuals are hospitalized; including 268 inpatient hospitalizations, and 80 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 348 patients, 261 (75%) were not fully vaccinated.

Two (2) new deaths reported today. 753 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.0%

1,177,743 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of October 7, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 983,085 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,162,631 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 487 (40.4 new cases per 100,000).