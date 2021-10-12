36 arrests over Thanksgiving weekend

Police arrested 36 people over the Thanksgiving long-weekend and responded to 428 calls for service.

On Monday, Oct. 11, Prince Albert Police Service officers responded to a call in the 200 Block of 15th Street West.

A woman in a vehicle was in possession of bear mace. Police located the vehicle in the area around 10th Street and 3rd Street East just after 2:30 a.m. Upon further investigation, police also located a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

A 25-year-old woman from Prince Albert was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon (knife, bear spray) in relation to this file.

A 24-year-old man from Prince Albert is facing numerous firearms-related charges, including possession of a loaded firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime.

In another incident, four people were charged with firearms offences following a traffic stop Saturday morning.

Police stopped the vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. in the area around 24 Street and Second Avenue West. Upon further investigation, police located several loaded firearms, a replica firearm, a knife, and ammunition.

A 22-year-old man from Prince Albert, a 23-year-old woman from Prince Albert, a 27-year-old man from Nipawin, and a 31-year-old woman from Pakwaw Lake are charged in relation to this file.

Police were also called to a local business around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman attempting to steal several items and threatening staff with scissors. The woman had reportedly assaulted one of the staff members.

A 26-year-old Prince Albert woman is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault and breach of court order in connection with this incident.