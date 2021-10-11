ICU personal support limited as hospitalizations rise

Family and support people of those in ICU are now limited to two people, with only one allowed in the room at a time.

The province announced the changes on Oct. 11 as the amount of people in ICU has reached record highs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, 347 people are in hospital after contracting COVID-19 with 79 in ICU beds.

The changes apply to all ICUs across the province and to cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina.

There is no change to end of life family presence which allows two designated people at a time in the ICU or elsewhere.