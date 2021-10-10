Maidstone RCMP searching for 2 vehicles after armed robbery on Hwy 3

Maidstone RCMP are searching for the occupants of a tan brown van and a dark-coloured, four-door pick-up truck involved in an armed robbery on Hwy No. 3 on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the RM of Britannia, near the communities of Paradise Hill and Frenchman Butte.

Police say the driver of the truck forced a white car of the roadway, then rammed into it. The lone occupant of the car was able to flee without physical injuries.

The occupants of the truck were not known to the lone driver. The driver also reported someone pointing a firearm before they escaped.

Maidstone RCMP continue to conduct patrols in the surrounding communities and detachment areas.

Police say three people are reportedly in the truck. The vehicle has damage to the right rear bumper, with some white paint on it.

The three suspects are described as a 5’10 man of slender build with glasses and a black bandana over his face, a woman with black hair worn in a bun who is estimated at 20-years-old, and another woman with shoulder-length blonde/orange hair wearing jeans and a red plaid shirt.

Police say a tan brown van with a cracked windshield is also likely involved. They believe as many as four suspects could be inside the van, but have no descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.