30 people in hospital, 377 active cases in North Central

On Saturday, Oct. 9, 30 people remained in hospital after contracting COVID-19 and 377 cases were active in the region.

There were 29 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, a reduction of five from the previous day.

Of the new and active cases, a large proportion were in North Central 1, which had 164 active cases and 13 of those in the last day.

North Central 2 was at 133 active case and similarly had 13 added in the last day while North Central 3 sat at 80 active cases and three of those added in the previous 24 hours.

So for, the zone has had 7,152 cases and 6,697 people are considered recovered.

Yesterday, 319 tests were performed and 523 new doses of vaccine were administered, with 222 of those second doses.

So far, 50,826 residents are fully vaccinated.

The death count remains at 78 and of the people in the hospital, four are in intensive care.

Provincially, five new deaths were reported with three in the Northwest zone, one in the Central East zone and one in Regina.

Provincially, there were 502 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 71,526 reported cases

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North East (22), North West (63), North East (14), Saskatoon (124), Central West (7), Central East (38), Regina (81), South West (27), South Central (9) and South East (47) zones and nineteen new cases have pending residence information

-26 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North West (from September 29 (1), October 7 (4)), North West (from October 6 (1), October 7 (5)), North Central (from October 1 (1), October 6 (1), October 7 (5)), Saskatoon (from October 7 (1)), Regina (from September 29 (1), October 5 (1)), and South East (from October 7 (5)) zones

-Ten (10) cases were removed; six (6) were deemed to be non-SK residents and removed from Far North West (from July 5 (1), July 13 (1)), Far North East (from September 26 (1)), Regina (from September 13 (1)), 2 pending location (from May 26 (1), June 10 (1)); one (1) repeated case was removed from Far North West (from April 28 (1)); three (3) cases with no reason identified were removed from Far North East (from September 27 (1), October 3 (1)), Saskatoon (from October 7 (1))

71,526 cases are confirmed

-17,406 cases are from the North area (7,649 North West, 7,152 North Central, 2,605 North East)

-17,234 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,273 cases are from the Regina area

-8,656 cases are from the South area (1,949 South West, 2,676 South Central, 4,031 South East)

-8,572 cases are from the Far North area (4,036 Far North West, 540 Far North Central, 3,996 Far North East)

-4,765 cases are from the Central area (1,304 Central West, 3,461 Central East)

-620 cases have pending residence information

-4,798 cases are considered active and 65,982 cases are considered recovered

-More than one fourth (26.5 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

-More than one in five (21.0 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated

-As of October 8, a total of 332 individuals are hospitalized; including 254 inpatient hospitalizations, and 78 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 332 patients, 253 (76.2 per cent) were not fully vaccinated

– 746 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent

1,168,478 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

As of October 7, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 983,085 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,162,631 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 464 (38.5 new cases per 100,000).