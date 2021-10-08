No new deaths, fewer new cases of COVID in North Central

There were 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the North Central in the last 24 hours and no new deaths.

Deaths remain at 78 and the amount of new cases dropped by 19 compared to the previous day’s growth.

So far, 7,116 people have been confirmed to have had the virus and 6,660 have recovered.

There are 33 people in the hospital as of Oct. 8 with three in the ICU.

On Oct. 8, North Central had 378 active cases, which is a reduction of 12, 162 tests were performed and 577 doses of vaccine were given out.

Another 260 people became fully vaccinated.

In the North East, eight people are in hospital, there are 149 active infections and there have been 28 deaths.

The North West continues to see high case numbers with 696 active infections, 31 people receiving inpatient care and two in ICU. So far, 96 residents of the zone have died after contracting COVID – 19.

Provincially, four more deaths were reported, bringing to 741 the total number of deaths.

As of October 8, there are 576 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 71,034 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (31), Far North Central (1), Far North East (21), North West (102), North Central (34), North East (15), Saskatoon (146), Central West (3), Central East (43), Regina (58), South West (34), South Central (14) and South East (35) zones, and thirty-nine (39) new cases have pending residence information.

-13 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North West (from October 3 (1)), Far North East (from October 1 (1)), North West (from September 18 (1), September 19 (1), October 6 (1)), North Central (from October 6 (2)), Saskatoon (from October 3 (1), October 6 (1)), Regina (from October 2 (1), October 6 (1)), and South East (from October 6 (2)) zones.

-One (1) SK resident tested positive out-of-province was added to the Saskatoon zone on October 5, 2021.

-71,034 cases are confirmed:

-17,287 cases are from the North area (7,580 North West, 7,116 North Central, 2,591 North East)

-17,110 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,191 cases are from the Regina area

-8,568 cases are from the South area (1,922 South West, 2,667 South Central, 3,979 South East)

-8,529 cases are from the Far North area (4,012 Far North West, 540 Far North Central, 3,977 Far North East)

-4,720 cases are from the Central area (1,297 Central West, 3,423 Central East)

-629 cases have pending residence information

-4,692 cases are considered active and 65,601 cases are considered recovered.

-More than one-fourth (29.9%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

-Nearly one in five (19.6%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were -fully vaccinated.

-As of October 8th, a total of 343 individuals are hospitalized, including 272 inpatient hospitalizations and 71 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 343 patients, 261 (76%) were not fully vaccinated.

-Four (4) new deaths reported today. 741 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.0%.

1,163,661 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of October 6, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 979,885 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,159,521 tests performed per million population.

-The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 461 (38.2 new cases per 100,000).