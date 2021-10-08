Canadian Tire Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Canadian Tire Classic football game between cross town rivals Carlton Crusaders and St. Mary Marauders has been cancelled.

Both teams found out just hours before kickoff on Friday that they would not be playing on Max Clunie Field because of a COVID case connected to one of the teams.

Kickoff was slated for 6:30, but now it is in the air as to whether there will be a game at all between the two teams. Both team’s coaches (Curt Hundeby of St. Mary, Lindsay Strachan of Carlton) said a discussion is taking place for a possible rescheduling for the game.

This would have been the ninth annual under the lights classic between the two schools.