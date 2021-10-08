Big River RCMP warns of increasing report of thefts

Big River RCMP has noted an increase in reports of thefts, including thefts of ATVs and trailers, recently the detachment said in a release Friday.

Officers investigate each report received and are conducting frequent patrols within the detachment area, but ask members of the public to protect themselves from falling victim to theft.

Residents should never leave anything valuable in a vehicle. It’s not enough to hide valuables or keys in a cup holder, in the console or behind a visor, remove garage door openers from vehicles, keep all residential doors and windows, including garages and sheds, locked at all times, if possible, keep vehicles, off-road vehicles and trailers parked in a well-lit area, take keys out of vehicles and off-road vehicles when not in use and consider using a hitch lock.

“It’s also important that residents report all suspicious activity to police,” Sgt. Heath Robinson, Big River RCMP Detachment Commander, said in a release.

“This includes reporting all property crimes – even if you think it’s minor. That’s not the case. When all crimes are reported to us, we get a clearer picture of the types and number of crimes occurring in our area.”

If you have been the victim of theft, or if you have information about a theft that has occurred, you can call the Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com

Residents can also report certain crimes, including thefts under $5,000, conveniently and 24/7 through Online Crime Reporting available here: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/saskatchewan/en.