Police look for man on outstanding warrants

Prince Albert Police are looking for public help locating Kyle Thurston Bear on charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault.

Bear, age 30, is charged in connection with the death of Tyson Lafonde in January 2020.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Bear. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Prince Albert Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.