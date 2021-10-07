Police rule Jeremy Wade Charles death a homicide

The death of 29-year-old Jeremy Wade Charles recently is being investigated as a homicide, Prince Albert Police confirmed today.

Wade was found unconscious after an assault on October 2 at about 12:12 pm.

After being taken to hospital by Parkland Ambulance, Charles was declared dead two days later on October 4.

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT), the Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service, alongside the Chief Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or has information regarding Charles’ whereabouts on October 1 or 2, 2021 is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.