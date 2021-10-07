53 new cases added since yesterday

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in North Central doubled in the last day, with 53 added since Oct. 6, an increase of 25 from the previous day.

Significant growth was seen in North Central 1 (includes Smeaton, Candle Lake, Debden, Shellbrook and Waskesiu among other communities) with 21 new cases added while the Prince Albert area had 28 additional cases added to the tally.

North Central 3 had four new cases bringing them to 78 active infections. North Central 1 and 2 have 168 and 144 active cases respectively.

No new deaths were reported in North Central, leaving the total at 78 so far and 7,080 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are 390 active cases across the zone and 33 people are in hospital, a reduction of seven. Of those, three are in ICU.

Since yesterday, 478 tests were performed, an increase of 337 from the previous day.

As well, 508 new doses of vaccine were administered, an increase of 72 and 50,344 people are now fully vaccinated (220 of the doses were second doses).

Provincial highlights are:

-As of October 7, there are 650* new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 70,457 reported cases

* The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) has determined that results from a number of specimens tested for COVID-19 were not entered into the provincial COVID-19 database. After an investigation, it was determined 2,777 tests were not entered in September, including 241 positive tests. Note that these issues did not affect the notification of positive results to tested individuals. October 7, 2021 new case number reflects the addition of the 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of October 7, there are 409 confirmed cases with the additional 241 posted results for a total of 650.

-The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North East (31), North West (141), North East (18), Saskatoon (82), Central West (16), Central East (50), Regina (97), South West (19), South Central (17) and South East (63) zones and forty (40) new cases have pending residence information

-27 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North West (from September 5 (1), September 30 (1), October 5 (2)), Far North East (from October 2 (1), October 5 (4)), North West (from September 9 (1), October 5 (3)), North Central (from October 4 (3)), Saskatoon (from October 5 (2)), Central East (from October 4 (1), October 5 (1)), Regina (from October 4 (3), October 5 (1)), and South East (from October 4 (3)) zones

-Two (2) duplicate cases have been removed; one (1) from Regina zone (from September 28)), and one (1) pending location (from September 25))

-70,457 cases are confirmed

-17,131 cases are from the North area (7,475 North West, 7,080 North Central, 2,576 North East)

-16,961 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,131 cases are from the Regina area

-8,483 cases are from the South area (1,888 South West, 2,653 South Central, 3,942 South East)

-8,474 cases are from the Far North area (3,980 Far North West, 539 Far North Central, 3,955 Far North East)

-4,674 cases are from the Central area (1,294 Central West, 3,380 Central East)

-603 cases have pending residence information

-4,564 cases are considered active and 65,156 cases are considered recovered

-More than one fourth (27.2 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

-One in four (25.8 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated

-As of October 7, a total of 348 individuals are hospitalized, including 270 inpatient hospitalizations and 78 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 348 patients, 266 (76.4 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

-Four (4) new deaths reported today. 737 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent.

-1,159,889 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of October 5, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 974,672 tests performed per million population and was lower than the national rate of 1,156,291 tests performed per million population.

-The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 446 (37.0 new cases per 100,000).