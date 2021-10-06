RCMP seek location on Pelican Narrows escapee

RCMP from Pelican Narrows are looking for an adult male who escaped custody on Oct. 5

Barry Thomas, age 24, was last seen on McKay Road at about 10:30 am and fled on foot into a wooded area.

He is described as approximately 5’9” and 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a greyish-blue long sleeved shirt, camouflage pants and black shoes. A photo of Thomas is attached.

Thomas was arrested by officers that same day and charged with one count of aggravated assault from an incident on Oct. 4.

Pelican Narrows RCMP are actively searching for Thomas.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or 9-1-1 in an emergency. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.