Province reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 543 recoveries, 7 deaths in Wednesday update

Health officials reported 478 new COVID-19 cases, 543 recoveries, and seven deaths in Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

The Central East Zone reported two deaths, while the Far North West, Central West, South West, and Saskatoon zones reported one each. One death was reported without residency information. There have now been 733 deaths reported since the start of the outbreak.

Wednesday’s new case total was more than double what was announced on Tuesday. The number of hospitalizations also increased by 16 patients.

There are now 356 people in hospital with the virus, 76 of which are in the ICU. Roughly 76.7 per cent of all hospitalized patients are not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan now has 4,313 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest with 1,093, followed by Regina with 618, and the North West with 557.

North Central reported 28 new cases, 42 recoveries and no deaths on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized patients decreased by four to 40, with five of those 40 patients in the ICU.

Prince Albert reported seven new cases on Wednesday, while North Central Zone 1 reported five and Zone 3 reported 16. There are now 144 active cases in Prince Albert, 149 in Zone 1, and 84 in Zone 3.

The North East reported 10 new cases and 16 recoveries. The number of hospitalizations in the region also increased to eight. No deaths were reported. There are now 143 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported 25 new cases, 21 recoveries, and one death. The number of hospitalizations also increased to eight. There are 192 active cases in the region.

Far North Central reported one new case, no new recoveries, and no deaths. There is are eight active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported 29 new cases, 19 new recoveries, and no new deaths. There are 166 active cases in the area.

Healthcare workers have administered 4,223 new vaccine doses, 2,442 of which were first doses.