Prince Albert RCMP asks for public assistance in locating missing man

Police are looking for information on a missing 44-year-old man last seen in the RM of Buckland.

Prince Albert RCMP said Evan Sayers was last seen on Oct. 4 at about 2:30 pm at a home on 16 Ave. NW in the RM. They received a missing persons complaint at 3:30 pm.

Evan is described as approximately 5’ and 150 lb. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a white stripe, a black hoodie with neon reflective stripes, black joggers and black Crocs.

Evan has connections to Prince Albert, Nipawin, Blaine Lake, Regina and North Battleford, however it is not confirmed that he’s in any of these areas.

Anyone with information on Evan’s whereabouts should contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.