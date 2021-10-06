No ICU beds left in North East, Far North

There are no ICU beds left in multiple northern health zones, including the North East, the Far North West, Far North Central, Far North East, Central West and South East.

The province said on Oct. 6 that 356 people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and of those, 76 are in ICU.

Of all the patients, 273 were not fully vaccinated.

The North East has 143 active cases as of Oct. 6 with eight people in the hospital, an increase of two from the previous day. 10 new cases were reported the day before.

In the North East sub-zones, 57 cases are in North East 1, which includes Nipawin, Carrot River, Choiceland and east to Shoal Lake. North East 2, with Melfort as the largest community, has 56 active cases while Tisdale and Hudson Bay/Porcupine Plain have 30 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 267 new doses of vaccine were given out, with slightly more than half as second doses.

In the North Central zone, North Central 1 (Smeaton and Christopher Lake area with a population of 26,888) has 149 active cases and five added in the last day.

Prince Albert (North Central 2, population 45,130) has 144 active cases with seven added to the tally today.

North Central 3 (Wakaw, Rosthern, Hague) has 84 active cases with 16 added in the last 24 hours.

All told, the North Central zone saw 28 new cases since Oct. 5 and 40 people are in the hospital. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 78.

So far, 7,024 infections have been confirmed in North Central since the start of the pandemic and the seven day average of new cases is 30.

There are 377 active cases and 6,569 people are considered recovered.

Vaccinations have increased with 436 new doses in the preceding day, over half are first doses.

Of the 50,124 fully vaccinated people in the North Central area, 174 were second doses administered in the last day.

The provincial highlights are as follows:

Highlights

As of October 6, there are 478 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 69,809 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (25), Far North Central (1), Far North East (29), North West (88), North Central (28), North East (10), Saskatoon (153), Central West (5), Central East (16), Regina (50), South West (9), South Central (5) and South East (21) zones and thirty eight (38) new cases have pending residence information.

27 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North West (from September 5 (1), October 4 (1)), North West (from August 25 (1), August 28 (1), August 29 (1), August 30 (1), September 3 (1), September 4 (1), September 7 (3), October 4 (3)), North Central (from October 1 (1), October 3 (1), October 4 (8)), Saskatoon (from October 4 (2)) and Regina (from October 4 (1)) zones.

69,809 cases are confirmed

-16,912 cases are from the North area (7,330 North West, 7,024 North Central, 2,558 North East)

-16,877 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-14,031 cases are from the Regina area

-8,411 cases are from the Far North area (3,953 Far North West, 539 Far North Central, 3,919 Far North East)

-8,381 cases are from the South area (1,869 South West, 2,636 South Central, 3,876 South East)

-4,606 cases are from the Central area (1,278 Central West, 3,328 Central East)

-591 cases have pending residence information

-4,313 cases are considered active and 64,763 cases are considered recovered.

Less than one-third (31.6%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

Less than one in four (23.5%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of October 6, a total of 356 individuals are hospitalized; including 280 inpatient hospitalizations, and 76 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 356 patients, 273 (76.7%) were not fully vaccinated.

Seven (7) new deaths reported today. 733 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1%

1,153,744 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of October 4, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 971,265 tests performed per million. The national rate of 1,153,990 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 439 (36.4 new cases per 100,000).