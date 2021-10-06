Backyard Harvest Festival celebrates changing of the seasons

It was a time to celebrate the beginning of fall on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Backyard Harvest Festival. The event, hosted by The Backyard and Compost Corner, located north of Prince Albert, celebrated the harvest and everything local.

“We wanted to celebrate everything local and harvest and the changing of the seasons and get people to see what we are doing,” Backyard and Compost Corner owner and event organizer Keri Sapsford said.

“Plus we just like to have fun so this is for some fun,” she added.

She explained that it also served to let people know the business, which is located on Pine Street, existed.

“We have had a lot of people today go ‘oh I didn’t know this was here’ so that helps,” Sapsford said.

The event featured a Bale Maze and other children’s activities, a Fall themed photoshoot area and local vendors set up outdoors around the site

There were also food trucks set up to feed the people.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Arsenal K9 had dogs out performed demonstrations during The Backyard Harvest Festival hosted by The Backyard and Compost Corner on Saturday, Oct. 2.

“We have got our local food vendors, our food trucks, some people came from the Farmer’s Market selling their food and stuff. We have got some local farmers and then some local craft makers and just everything fall. We have a photo booth there so you can take your fall themed pictures if you want,” she explained.

The event managed to draw a decent crowd for a first time event according to Sapsford.

“It seems to be going good so far we have lots of people ,” Sapsford said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Art vendors were another feature at The Backyard Harvest Festival hosted by The Backyard and Compost Corner on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The business includes a compost program and other things for the garden and backyard so it was also an opportunity to promote that.

“We are trying to sell lots of our compost buckets for our compost program,” Sapsford said.