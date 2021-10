A 28-year-old woman is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection with a homicide in August of this year.

Francine Ballantyne was charged in connection with the death of 40-year-old Doris Broussie, who died on August 5.

Prince Albert Police say the incident happened on the 3600 Block of 2nd Avenue West, early that morning.

Ballantyne made her first court appearance last week and will next appear in court on October 22, 2021 at 9:30 am.