Province reports 242 new COVID cases, 482 recoveries, 10 deaths in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 482 recoveries and 10 deaths.

The 10 deaths include a patient in their 60s from North Central. The Saskatoon and Regina zones both reported two deaths, while the Far North West, Central Est and South West zones reported one each. Two deaths were announced without residency information.

There have now been 726 COVID deaths since the start of the outbreak.

The 242 new cases are the lowest single-day total since Aug. 30, when 200 new cases were reported. Saskatchewan now has 4,385 active cases, with an average of 427 new cases reported daily over the past week.

Roughly 28.5 per cent of new cases involved patients in their 20s and 30s. Fully vaccinated patients represent roughly 15.3 per cent of all cases involving individuals eligible for vaccination.

There are 340 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Oct. 5, 73 of which are in the ICU. The province says roughly 76 per cent of all hospitalizations involved patients who are not fully vaccinated.

North Central reported 12 new cases and 35 recoveries on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the region has dropped to 381.

North Central also has 44 COVID hospitalizations—an increase of two from the day before. Four of those patients are in the ICU.

Prince Albert reported four of North Central’s new cases, while Zone 1 reported three and Zone 3 reported five. There are now 158 active cases in Prince Albert, 145 in Zone 1, and 78 in Zone 3.

The Far North West reported eight new cases, 29 new recoveries and one death. There are now 187 active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported 10 new cases, 18 new recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 156 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported no new cases and one recovery, dropping their active case total to seven.

The North East Zone, which includes Nipawin, Tisdale and Melfort, reported 10 new cases, 15 recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 149 active cases in the region.

The province also reported 1,5072 new vaccine doses, 751 of which were first doses.