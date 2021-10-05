Death of man considered suspicious

Police are saying that the death of a man in Prince Albert on Oct. 2 is suspicious and an autopsy has been ordered.

Jeremy Wade Charles, age 29, was found unconscious after an emergency call to the 700 block of 18 St. West at 12:12 pm that day.

Prince Albert Police and Parkland Ambulance responded with Charles being taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries, then transferred to hospital in Regina.

On Oct. 4, Charles was declared deceased by medical staff.

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this assault or has information in regards to Charles’ whereabouts on October 1st or 2nd, 2021 is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.