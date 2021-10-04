RCMP ask Melfort businesses to review surveillance footage as part of search for missing 14-year-old

Melfort RCMP have asked businesses in the City of Melfort to check any surveillance footage captured in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 3 as part of the investigation into a missing 14-year-old girl.

Megan Cadrain was last seen on Broadway Ave. North near the intersection with Saskatchewan Drive West at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 3. Police have asked business owners to view footage from between midnight and 3 a.m.

Megan Cadrain – photo submitted by Melfort RCMP.

Cadrain had just left a residence on Elizabeth Street in Melfort before she disappeared. She was wearing striped shorts, an oversized white t-shirt, and no shoes.

Police say Cadrain is around 5’4” and roughly 110 lbs. She has long, blonde hair and green eyes, with a small freckle on her right cheek.

Anyone with footage of Cadrain, or with information about her whereabouts, is asked to call the Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can also submit tips online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.