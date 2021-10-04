No new deaths or hospitalizations in North Central today

Despite an additional 35 cases added to the COVID-19 case load in the North Central zone, there were no new deaths or hospitalizations reported today.

A total of 42 people remain in hospital with seven in ICU and 77 have died since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

There are 402 active cases in the North Central zone, a reduction of 25 as some people recovered. Recoveries stand at 6,492 on Oct. 4.

Also reported today were 274 new doses of vaccine, with 127 being second doses, bringing to 49,887 the number of fully vaccinated people in the zone.

In the sub-districts, North Central one, there were 17 new cases and 158 remain active.

In North Central two, there were seven new cases and 161 are active while North Central three has 83 active case and 11 were added in the last 24 hours.

Provincial COVID highlights:

As of October 4, there are 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 69,089 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (14), Far North Central (1), Far North East (18), North West (39), North Central (35), North East (16), Saskatoon (116), Central West (6), Central East (29), Regina (90), South West (26), South Central (7) and South East (33) zones and fifteen (15) new cases have pending residence information.

24 cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North East (from September 23 (1)), North West (from September 13 (3), September 16 (2), September 20 (1), September 29 (1), October 2 (1)), North Central (from October 2 (4)), Saskatoon (from October 2 (1)), Regina (from September 26(1), September 27 (1), October 1 (1), October 2 (6)), South East (from October 1 (1)) zones.

-69,089 cases are confirmed

-16,703 cases are from the North area (7,194 North West, 6,971 North Central, 2,538 North East)

-16,663 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-13,972 cases are from the Regina area

-8,333 cases are from the Far North area (3,916 Far North West, 538 Far North Central, 3,879 Far North East)

-8,305 cases are from the South area (1,849 South West, 2,616 South Central, 3,840 South East)

-4,559 cases are from the Central area (1,267 Central West, 3,292 Central East)

-554 cases have pending residence information

4,635 cases are considered active and 63,738 cases are considered recovered.

Nearly one-third (32.6 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

More than one in four (25.6 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated

As of October 4th, a total of 325 individuals are hospitalized, including 250 inpatient hospitalizations and 75 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 325 patients eligible for vaccination, 250 (76.8 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Five (5) new deaths reported today. 716 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent.

1,147,351 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

As of September 30, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 961,276 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,143,428 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 456 (37.9 new cases per 100,000)